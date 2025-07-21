Brewing the Dream

Brewing ideas

“I call this a café for bootstrappers,” says Abhishek. A bootstrapper, he explains, is someone who builds their own business without any investors. He further adds that everybody is heartily welcomed at the place. One might find a writer scribbling away while settled in his usual, spot by the window; a cartoonist too focused on his sketches, slurping his cup of coffee aloud; or just the locals dropping in for a morning toast.

“I’ve been writing a newsletter for several years now, and we invite people who do their own thing, to meet, collaborate, and find support here,” says Rai.

The idea of bootstrapping, much like the café itself, is inspired by Indian tradition of adda and jugaad. It is a place of random walk-ins and shared experiences. People who come in hang out for long while sitting with a single cup.

During his post-graduation in Delhi in the early 2000s, during the global ‘Third Wave’ coffee movement (pertaining to premium coffee-brewing methods, and artisanal roasting) Rai was already involved in different community projects.

The name 'Shack' itself carries history. Originally meant for a small café in Bengaluru that Rai wanted to open with a friend, it now carries emotional meaning. He further explains that in German, the word Shack translates to ‘cottage’ or ‘hut’. “My place is just like that (a cottage). Small and cozy where people can be informal and be themselves.”