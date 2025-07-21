FIR against MCD beldar fuels Congress charge of 'BJP-backed corruption'

NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday alleged that the corruption in the MCD under the BJP rule has been thoroughly exposed.

This statement came after the CBI filed an FIR against Sunil, a beldar from the Najafgarh Zone, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in connection with the construction of a house.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav stated that if corporation officials, in collusion with BJP councillors, were extorting money from poor people for building residential houses, it raises serious concerns about the scale of bribes MCD officials might be collecting from those involved in commercial buildings and other construction activities.

Yadav said that former Bijwasan MLA Col Devender Sehrawat has exposed the bribery case of the MCD official. He added that, this is one of the many cases.

Yadav said that now the corporation is making illegal collections from shopkeepers, godowns, and stores for trade licenses. “Is this order for one district only for select shops?” he asked. He said the rampant extortion has proved that the BJP-ruled MCD has become a den of corruption.