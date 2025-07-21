MCD set to roll out biogas plants in dairy colonies

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb pollution in the Yamuna River, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is installing biogas plants in dairy colonies to process cattle dung and prevent it from entering the drainage system.

The first such plant, located at Nangli Dairy, will begin operations from August, with similar projects underway in Goyla and Ghoga dairies, officials said. Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, said this initiative is part of a larger plan to ensure scientific management of organic waste, particularly from dairy clusters that have long been a source of pollution.

She added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recently directed the MCD to take concrete steps to reduce waste flowing into the Yamuna, prompting the civic agency to expedite all related works.

According to MCD officials, over 1,500 dairies operate in Nangli and Goyla areas, generating substantial amounts of cattle dung. At present, a significant portion of this waste flows untreated through small drains into the Najafgarh Drain, which connects directly to the Yamuna. Once operational, the biogas plants will process dung into energy and manure, effectively cutting off a key source of river pollution.

The biogas plant in Nangli is set to go live in August, while work in Goyla and Ghoga dairies is expected to be completed by next year. “Officials have been directed to ensure there are no delays in setting up and operating these units,” Sharma said. Apart from aiding Yamuna cleaning efforts, the plants are also expected to help control foul odors, improve hygiene, and promote the use of clean energy. “These plants are a sustainable step toward environmental protection and align with the Delhi government’s vision of a cleaner, greener and waste-free city,” she added.

Each plant, built at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore, will process up to 200 MT of cattle dung per day. The biogas generated will be converted into CNG, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, while the byproduct — organic manure — will be used in MCD’s horticulture operations.