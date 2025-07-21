UPSC aspirant from Jammu dies by suicide in city

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of New Delhi, police said on Sunday. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation.

The police recovered a suicide note at the spot in which the deceased expressed that he alone was responsible for his death,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting a suicide was received at Rajinder Nagar police station at around 6.32 pm on Saturday. “A team was promptly rushed to the spot, where they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan with a bed sheet.”