UPSC aspirant from Jammu dies by suicide in city

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of New Delhi, police said on Sunday. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation.
The police recovered a suicide note at the spot in which the deceased expressed that he alone was responsible for his death,” a senior police officer said.
According to the police, a PCR call reporting a suicide was received at Rajinder Nagar police station at around 6.32 pm on Saturday. “A team was promptly rushed to the spot, where they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan with a bed sheet.”
The aspirant was a native of Jammu, and had been living in the capital for over a year. He was sharing the second floor of the accommodation with six other UPSC aspirants.
The matter came to light when the deceased’s father tried to reach him since morning and received no response. He then contacted his house owner, who accessed the second floor through an adjacent room with a common balcony and saw the youth hanging inside the locked room. He then informed the police. His brother, who resides in Gurugram, has been informed.