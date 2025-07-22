Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight aborts take-off due to technical glitch

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight carrying over 160 passengers from Delhi to Kolkata was returned to its starting point just before take-off on Monday evening owing to a technical glitch.

Flight No AI 2403 was taxiing for take-off from Terminal 3’s runway at 5.51 pm when the incident happened. The flight, an Airbus 321 Neo, model was running 20 minutes behind its scheduled time.

According to an airport source, “The flight rejected take-off — which means the pilot decided to vacate the runway after the pushback – due to some technical issue.

Air India in a statement said, “Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following SoPs. All passengers have disembarked and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them.”