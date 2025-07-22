CM Rekha Gupta plans review of welfare schemes, eligible to get aid

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that all existing welfare schemes will be reviewed to ensure only genuinely deserving individuals receive benefits, while those found ineligible will be removed. She also said the process of issuing digital ID cards to persons with disabilities (PwDs) will begin soon.

Accusing the previous government of cheating underprivileged sections of society, she said, “Many women who were not eligible were granted pensions unchecked. Our government will not allow such malpractice. Those who are truly eligible will receive financial assistance under all circumstances, but those found ineligible will be excluded.”

The CM chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Department of Social Welfare and the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The meeting focused on reviewing and improving the implementation of schemes for economically and socially marginalised communities.

Key schemes reviewed included the Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens, under which beneficiaries aged 60 and above—particularly from SC/ST and economically weaker backgrounds—receive Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 monthly. Over four lakh senior citizens have benefited so far.

Another key initiative, the Assistance to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), offers Rs 2,500 per month to individuals with severe disabilities unable to support themselves. Around 1.34 lakh people have been aided under this scheme. The Delhi Family Benefit Scheme (DFBS) provides a one-time financial support of Rs 20,000 to families who have lost their primary breadwinner.

So far, about 1,100 dependants have benefited. The SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme was also reviewed. It aims to rehabilitate individuals involved in begging through services like shelter, medical aid, counselling, skill training, and livelihood support.

Gupta directed officials to take concrete steps to improve transparency, efficiency, and data digitisation. She said, “Our aim is to establish a robust, inclusive, and sensitive support system. We will ensure that no deserving individual is left out, and public funds are used responsibly.”

The meeting also addressed key challenges such as delays in disability certification, rehabilitation efforts for beggars, and the digitisation of beneficiary records. The CM instructed departments to resolve these swiftly and present a clear action plan.