Curtain Creeper Chaos: The Unsung Hero of Green Fences

Raise a hand if you’ve strolled through a posh park or peeked at a nouveau riche mansion sporting a wild, leafy “curtain”— that’s no accident and certainly not a set of wash-n-wear drapes! Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Curtain Creeper (Tarlmounia elliptica), the botanical equivalent of a professional bouncer for boundaries.

Why all the pros plant it

This vine is the go-to for landscapers (people who design large green spaces, like the mall, the society garden, and public parks) who want “Wow!” without the work. Imagine a living wall that quickly covers ugly boundaries, security grills, or anything else you’d rather not see while sipping on evening chai. It’s the silent green sentinel constantly whispered about at plant nurseries — “Need a quick cover? Turn to a curtain creeper!