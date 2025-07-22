Delhi government extends EV policy till March 26 amid ongoing public consultations on draft version

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Tuesday extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy till 31st March 2026 or until the notification of a new policy, whichever is earlier, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat earlier in the day.

“The extension will enable the Transport Department to conduct comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders — including citizens, industry leaders, academic experts, environmental groups, and both public and private institutions. These discussions will focus on enhancing EV charging infrastructure, reviewing existing incentives and subsidies, establishing robust e-waste and battery disposal mechanisms, and clearly defining public-private roles in Delhi’s evolving EV ecosystem,” the government said in a statement.

The current EV Policy has been extended multiple times under both the previous AAP government and the current government led by the BJP. In June, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the government plans to roll out the EV Policy 2.0 by July.