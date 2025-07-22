Delhi government extends EV policy till March 26 amid ongoing public consultations on draft version

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Tuesday extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy till 31st March 2026 or until the notification of a new policy, whichever is earlier, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat earlier in the day.
“The extension will enable the Transport Department to conduct comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders — including citizens, industry leaders, academic experts, environmental groups, and both public and private institutions. These discussions will focus on enhancing EV charging infrastructure, reviewing existing incentives and subsidies, establishing robust e-waste and battery disposal mechanisms, and clearly defining public-private roles in Delhi’s evolving EV ecosystem,” the government said in a statement.
The current EV Policy has been extended multiple times under both the previous AAP government and the current government led by the BJP. In June, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the government plans to roll out the EV Policy 2.0 by July.
Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government, the policy aimed to tackle vehicular pollution and push the adoption of electric vehicles to 25 per cent by 2024. Although its initial three-year term ended in August 2023, the government decided to extend it.
According to the draft of the EV Policy 2.0, its primary objective is to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution. It proposes to cover mass categories such as two-wheelers, buses, three-wheelers, and goods carriers, to transition them to electric vehicles.The draft policy also outlines a series of incentives to boost EV adoption.
Women riders may be offered a subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 on the purchase of an electric two-wheeler. Similarly, to encourage the use of electric two-wheelers, the government may offer a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt-hour, capped at Rs 30,000 per vehicle.