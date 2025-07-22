In a first, Zoology climbs to third spot in Delhi University UG preferences

NEW DELHI: In a prominent shift in academic preferences at Delhi University, BSc (Hons) Zoology has emerged as the third most sought-after undergraduate course this year, trailing only behind the traditionally popular BCom (Hons) and Political Science (Hons).

This marks the first time the Zoology stream subject has secured a top-three position in DU’s course preference trends, indicating a growing interest among students in life sciences and research-oriented disciplines. As per data shared by the university, B Com (Hons) continues to reign with 48,336 first-preference applications, followed by BA (Hons) Political Science with 15,295.

Meanwhile the BSc (Hons) Zoology, has quietly leapt into third place with 12,722 top-choice applications — edging English out of DU’s top three for 2025. In 2024, the top three choices among the applicants were B Com (Hons), BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Political Science whereas this year, the data as revealed by the varsity on Sunday night shows that the first three choices include Bcom (Hons), BA (Hons) Political Science and BSc (Hons) Zoology.

Shibnath Mazumder, professor in the Zoology department elated at the news said, “The entire department is quite happy about the news. Atleast this year, some records have been broken. Unlike the previous years when we used to hear the trending BA, BCom followed by Science- Chemistry, Physics etc, the Zoology department has finally made it to the top three in the list.”

He added, “To the best what I believe is first that the job opportunities in the Physics and Chemistry are drying up very fast. There are hardly any options left. Secondly, considering the Bio sciences- the horizon has increased. The students want to learn about health related stuff. In Biological Sciences, there are better job options now like RnD, health sciences in the times when the government jobs are also drying up.”

Talking about the current strength in the post graduation, professor Mazumder also said that there are 130 students currently enrolled but the number is likely to go up after the implementation of NEP 2020.