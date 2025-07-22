Narela to get infrastructure overhaul, DDA aims to replicate Dwarka model

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a large-scale infrastructure upgrade in Narela, a sub-city in the city’s northern outskirts, in a bid to replicate the urban model of Dwarka and bring the area back into the fold of mainstream Delhi.

Planned decades ago as Delhi’s third mega sub-city, Narela has remained underdeveloped due to inadequate infrastructure and poor connectivity.

Officials said the area is now set to see major works in sewage, roads, drainage, street lighting, water supply and public transport under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

“Recognising the immense potential of this vast urban space, the DDA, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has launched a comprehensive plan to upgrade roads, drainage, street lighting, and water supply. Enhanced policing and better public transport connectivity are also central to the initiative,” said a senior DDA official.

The sub-city is located near the Haryana border and is connected to the rest of Delhi primarily through the Outer Ring Road and NH-44. A key project to improve access is the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which will span 26.5 km and have 21 stations.

With an estimated cost of Rs 6,230 crore, the line aims to cut travel time for residents of Narela and surrounding areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the line earlier this year.

Last month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also inaugurated a new Delhi Transportation Corporation (DTC) bus terminal in Narela. The new depot can operate 75 buses on 9 major routes, mostly electric. According to officials, the DDA is also developing a 50-acre integrated sports complex in the area.