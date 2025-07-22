Nomad but right at home in Delhi!

'NOMAD' is a five-member K-pop group under NOMAD Entertainment that debuted on February 28, 2024, with their EP Nomad. The group’s name—short for Need Our Microphone And Dances—also reflects their identity as artists who feel at home on any stage. Known for their genre-blending style rooted in K-pop, R&B, and hip hop, NOMAD is led by producer-rapper DOY, alongside members Sangha, ONE, RIVR, and Junho.

Their debut featured global collaborators such as Jayrah Gibson and Cha Cha Malone, and their tracks No Pressure and California Love received critical acclaim. With a rapidly growing fanbase named BASE and recent performances in Seoul and Tokyo, NOMAD is gaining attention for their polished sound, global outlook, and hands-on artistry. Nomad spoke to TMS ahead of the grand finale of KCCI’s All India K-Pop Contest 2025, in Delhi on July 19.

When it comes to K-pop nowadays, one is spoilt for choice, how does NOMAD stand out in songs and performances? Please also introduce us to the different personalities in the group.

DOY: NOMAD is a group that pursues a free and unrestricted path, unbound by conventional moulds. Showing what we genuinely like and expressing our own unique taste honestly — that’s the biggest difference and strength of our team.

I serve as the leader and producer of the team. When I first planned this project, I personally searched for members from across the country and brought them in one by one. Like completing a puzzle, once we became five members, I felt certain — “Now we can begin.” That’s how NOMAD’s journey began.

SANGHA: I play the role of bringing positive and bright energy to the team. I try to keep the atmosphere cheerful so that the members can enjoy our work.

ONE: If ‘passion’ were a person, it would be me. With a spirit of challenge and a fiery heart, I’m responsible for being the core energy of the team.

RIVR: All of our members have distinct vocal colours, and I believe my tone brings harmony among them. My voice is one of the key charm points that completes NOMAD’s unique sound.

JUNHO: As the youngest member of the team, I bring energy to the others when they’re feeling tired. I also think my playful and cheerful nature, fitting for the youngest, helps lift the team’s overall vibe!

SANGHA (adds): Junho really catches the fans’ attention with his looks!

ONE: To explain a bit more about personalities — DOY has a big difference between when he’s working and when he’s not. When he’s working, he’s strict and solid, which is why we trust him and follow his lead well.

RIVR: But when it’s not about work… we often playfully tease DOY with jokes. (laughs)

JUNHO: SANGHA always mediates the team well with his bright and positive energy. ONE has this lovable, over-the-top passion — like a “passion fool” — and when he jokes around with us younger members like me and RIVR, the chemistry is really great.

SANGHA: RIVR is calm but has a very distinct world of his own. He has this irresistible charm — once you fall for it, it’s hard to get out.

DOY: Our JUNHO is full of maknae (youngest member) charm. He’s the most playful and has quite a few clumsy moments, but when he’s on stage, he shows a surprising side — cool, skilled, and impressive.

Who among Indian bands and performers do you follow and why?

DOY: Hanumankind. I think I first came across him through the Big Dawgs music video, and it was honestly shocking — in a good way. Since we love hip-hop, the music itself was incredibly cool, but what really drew me in was how each scene in the video felt so fresh and creative. That’s what made me a fan.

What are the NOMAD specials or new numbers the Delhi audience can look forward to? What are the things are you going to try out in Delhi?

SANGHA: We have made some special changes to one of our performances. We’ve prepared it with a lot of effort so we can enjoy the moment more closely with our local fans — please look forward to it!

ONE: Since we’ve come to India, I really want to experience things that can only be found here. In particular, I want to see the famous Taj Mahal with my own eyes. There’s something truly special about seeing a place in real life that you’ve only seen in photos.

JUNHO: When you think of India, you can’t skip the food! I love trying different cuisines, so I really want to taste authentic curry in its homeland. I’m also super excited for dishes like tandoori chicken — authentic Indian cuisine! (laughs)

Through your music, what kind of message does NOMAD hope to convey to the public and your fans? Is there a particular message or vibe you value most on stage?

RIVR: We want to share the experiences we’ve had in life so far, the values we’ve gained, and the positive thoughts we’ve developed along the way.

DOY: The musical aspect is definitely the biggest, but beyond just music, we want to convey positive energy and messages through everything we’re able to document and express. There are so many fields in this world, but if we can deliver even a small positive message through what we do, we hope it might contribute — even just a little — to making the world a better place.

Who among senior K-pop bands inspire you and anyone else from world music.

RIVR: I’ve been heavily influenced by BIGBANG. It’s not just their music — they were involved in everything: performance, style, concepts, producing. They paved the way for the kind of path we want to follow, so there’s so much we can learn from them, and we hope to grow in that same direction.

DOY: Among international artists, I really like A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott. Beyond their musicality, what I admire is how they built their own labels and teams — even as solo artists, they formed communities. I’ve been influenced by both of them since I was young, and they continue to inspire me even now.