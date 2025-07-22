One killed, three injured as truck rams into pedestrians in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a speeding truck loaded with gas cylinders rammed into pedestrians in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area on Monday morning, police said.

Upon receiving a PCR call was received around 10.45 am regarding a road accident near the Okhla Tank Bus Stand, police reached the spot, where eyewitnesses told them the incident occurred around 10.15 am. A truck, coming from the Ashram side, first hit a parked motorcycle and then rammed into multiple pedestrians before attempting to flee.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said. “The traffic staff deployed at the nearby Apollo Hospital red light intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the accused driver,” the officer said. Four people were injured and were rushed to Apollo Hospital, said police.