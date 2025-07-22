Rain lashes parts of Delhi providing respite from humidity, more showers predicted

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the capital witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall as clouds covered much of the city on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is set to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days.

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy through the week, with occasional spells of light rain forecast until July 27. The IMD attributed the current conditions to a cyclonic circulation persisting over west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, along with an active monsoon trough stretching from Jammu to the Bay of Bengal. These factors are likely to sustain wet weather across the capital region.

On Monday, significant rainfall was recorded at the Ridge weather station at 29.6 mm of rain followed by Rajghat at 1.7 mm. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees celsius, which is 1.3 degrees celsius below normal, and a minimum of 27.2 degrees celsius—marginally below the seasonal average.

Humidity levels remained high, with maximum and minimum values at 86% and 73%, respectively. Winds were mostly southeasterly at speeds up to 15 kmph, shifting northwesterly by late evening. The seven-day forecast indicates that while July 22 and 23 may bring moderate rain, intensity will gradually reduce thereafter, although thunderstorms and lightning are still likely.