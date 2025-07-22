Uzbek woman arrested for stealing valuable bags at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old Uzbek woman was arrested for stealing three valuable bags from another woman at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The accused, identified as Mayramkan Karabasheva Alibaevna, had come to India for business-related activities.

A woman alleged that on June 15, she arrived at terminal-3 of IGI Airport from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After collecting her baggage, she found that three handbags, which she had purchased from Kuala Lumpur, were missing from the luggage conveyor belt.

She suspected that the bags had been stolen. During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the airport terminal covering the entire route taken by the complainant, additional commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said. CCTV cameras revealed that a woman was deliberately seen picking up the handbags from the luggage conveyor belt and hurriedly exiting the premises in a cab, she said.

Investigators traced the cab’s registration number and ownership details. The owner confirmed that he had dropped the foreign woman in the Paharganj area.

The accused was apprehended by the immigration authorities at the airport. The accused said that she frequently travelled to India for her garment business.While waiting for her luggage at the conveyor belt that day, she noticed three handbags that appeared valuable, she said. So, she picked up the bags and exited the airport premises. All three stolen bags were recovered from a hotel room in Paharganj where one of her relatives was staying.