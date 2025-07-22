Its highlights include—a focus on traditional, nature-aligned practices that champion slower, more conscious consumption cycles; a spotlight on indigenous cotton varieties such as Kala Cotton, Punasa Cotton, Jayadhar Cotton, and Karunganni Cotton—hardier, drought-resistant crops supporting ecological balance and rural livelihoods and participation from key enablers such as Laudes Foundation, IDH, and the Regenerative Production Landscape Collaborative (RPL) in Madhya Pradesh; showcasing grassroots implementers like Udaanta Trust, KORA Collective, and Khamir. Besides featuring responsible brands such as Eka, Viraj Bhoomi, Lafaani, and re-ceremonial that are committed to ethical design and storytelling.

‘Weave the Future Edition 2’ will showcase projects that expand the conversation around sustainability, craft, and storytelling. The highlights include:

Soundscape of Sugarloaf State Park, Kenwood, California: Large-scale textile panels by Sonam Khetan translating the disappearing natural sounds of a Californian wilderness area into woven spectrograms—an immersive, meditative experience on ecological loss and memory.

Kora Design Collaborative: An in-depth exploration of decentralised, community-based cotton production and small-scale, home-based workshops supporting sustainable livelihoods.