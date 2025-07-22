The Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, presents the second edition of ‘Weave the Future’, curated by Material Library of India—an exhibition dedicated to explore the role of handlooms in building a truly sustainable and circular textile economy. Opening on National Handloom Day, the exhibition will be held from August 7 till 17 at the Crafts Museum.
This year’s showcase brings together 30 participating brands and initiatives, including farmers, artisans, designers, and storytellers, committed to reviving and sustaining regenerative textile practices. From traditional farming knowledge to design innovation, grassroots implementation to responsible branding, this edition creates space for meaningful engagement between all stakeholders in the textile value chain.
Its highlights include—a focus on traditional, nature-aligned practices that champion slower, more conscious consumption cycles; a spotlight on indigenous cotton varieties such as Kala Cotton, Punasa Cotton, Jayadhar Cotton, and Karunganni Cotton—hardier, drought-resistant crops supporting ecological balance and rural livelihoods and participation from key enablers such as Laudes Foundation, IDH, and the Regenerative Production Landscape Collaborative (RPL) in Madhya Pradesh; showcasing grassroots implementers like Udaanta Trust, KORA Collective, and Khamir. Besides featuring responsible brands such as Eka, Viraj Bhoomi, Lafaani, and re-ceremonial that are committed to ethical design and storytelling.
‘Weave the Future Edition 2’ will showcase projects that expand the conversation around sustainability, craft, and storytelling. The highlights include:
Soundscape of Sugarloaf State Park, Kenwood, California: Large-scale textile panels by Sonam Khetan translating the disappearing natural sounds of a Californian wilderness area into woven spectrograms—an immersive, meditative experience on ecological loss and memory.
Kora Design Collaborative: An in-depth exploration of decentralised, community-based cotton production and small-scale, home-based workshops supporting sustainable livelihoods.