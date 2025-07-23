Delhi begins work on 950 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 34 to open by July 24

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has begun a citywide feasibility study to identify and establish Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at 950 locations. Of these, nearly half the sites have already been shortlisted, and close to 100 have received the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs), officials said.

To take stock of the progress, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

Senior officials from the Health Department and Public Works Department were present. The minister directed departments to expedite approvals and civil works, especially at sites where NOCs have been granted.

According to officials, the immediate focus is on the upcoming batch of new centres.

The minister said 34 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are set to be inaugurated by July 24, forming the second phase of the rollout. “Another 75 centres are expected to be ready by the end of August,” Dr Singh said.

To house these facilities, the government is tapping into a wide range of urban spaces including community centres, banquet halls, market shops, polyclinic buildings, and vacant residential plots.

Officials noted that in densely populated zones, where land is scarce, even small commercial units are being considered to bring services closer to citizens. Meanwhile, Singh expressed his displeasure over delays in hospital infrastructure upgrades.

He reprimanded officials from the PWD for the slow pace of hospital upgrades, warning that “any negligence in health-related projects will not be tolerated under any circumstances.” The minister assured officials that funding would not be an obstacle.

“From Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to medical colleges and government hospitals, the Delhi Government will ensure there is no shortage of resources in delivering world-class healthcare services,” he said.