Delhi Cabinet approves free laptop scheme for meritorious students; hikes cash awards for Olympic winners

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide free i7 laptops to 1,200 meritorious Class 10 students under the Mukhya Mantri Digital Education Scheme. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the establishment of ICT labs in 175 schools, each equipped with 40 computers, criticizing the previous AAP government for the lack of functional computer labs in schools.

The Cabinet has also hiked the cash awards for Olympic and Paralympic medallists from the national capital. To encourage the sports ecosystem, Olympic gold medallists will now be given Rs 7 crore, silver medallists Rs 5 crore, and bronze medallists Rs 3 crore. Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were earlier awarded Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore respectively.

"As many as 1,200 meritorious students who have passed Class 10 with good marks will be given i7 laptops. This will benefit students from underprivileged backgrounds. This will be in line with the National Education Policy, and children from underprivileged backgrounds will benefit from this,” he said.

He also hit out at the AAP dispensation over "non-functional" computer labs in government schools and announced that ICT labs will be established in all state-run schools.

"There were some people who called themselves the fathers of the education revolution. There are 1,074 government schools. I invite you to witness the education revolution there... None of them has a functional computer lab," Sood alleged.

"At a time when we are talking about experiential learning, AI, and data science, our government school students don't have functional computer labs or ICT labs," he added. Sood said the Delhi government will set up 100 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs in Delhi schools.