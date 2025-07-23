Delhi deluge: Heavy rain triggers chaos, flooded classrooms, and public anger over civic failure

NEW DELHI: A heavy spell of rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning, throwing daily life into disarray during peak office hours and exposing the city’s perennial monsoon vulnerabilities.

The downpour, which began around 7:50 am, lasted over three hours, especially affecting East Delhi and adjoining areas. A steady drizzle continued into the late morning, overwhelming the city’s already strained drainage infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, forecasting continued moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds of up to 40 km/h, lightning, and thunderstorms. The alert remained valid until 10:40 am.

Dramatic visuals flooded social media. One viral video showed young girls perched atop waterlogged benches at the Municipal Girls’ School in Tikri Kalan, their feet raised above nearly knee-deep water inside the classroom. “If some cameras turned away from Minto Bridge and focused here, perhaps it would benefit these girls,” wrote the journalist who shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Elsewhere, several playschools in East Delhi were forced to close due to flooding inside school premises. A separate viral video from Vinod Nagar near Mayur Vihar Phase II showed a man swimming across a flooded road — a symbolic act of protest against what he called the authorities’ chronic inaction.