Delhi: Inspired by crime shows, BSF constable robs jewellery store using toy gun

NEW DELHI: A BSF constable, who joined the force a month ago, was arrested for robbing a Delhi jewellery store with a toy gun in broad daylight, after allegedly getting inspired by crime shows following losses in online gambling, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Yadav (22), had completed his training in May 2025 after he enrolled in the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2023, the official added. Yadav was posted in the BSF in Fazilka, Punjab.

On June 18, a day before the robbery, he took leave and travelled to Delhi, where he planned the heist while waiting to switch trains, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

The incident occurred on June 19 at a jewellery store in Farsh Bazar, when a man entered the store brandishing what appeared to be a pistol and stole four gold bracelets before fleeing on foot.

A case under Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Farsh Bazar Police Station, and an investigation was launched, the DCP added.

Police carried out technical surveillance, analysed multiple CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) dump data, and raised several queries on the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).