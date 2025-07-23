K-Pop fever grips Delhi at KCCI’s All India K-Pop Contest 2025

Delhi wins big

This year, Delhi had more to cheer for, with homegrown dance team 3plus4crew bagging the top spot in the dance category. Their electrifying performance of Korean boy band Seventeen’s 2023 hit ‘Super’ sent the crowd into an all-out frenzy. Led by dancer Nitin Theo, the 13-member Delhi-based crew is a returning champion—they previously won the dance category in 2016. Their choice to perform a Seventeen track was personal, tied to both their journey as a dance crew and the boy band’s own rags-to-riches story. “Seventeen was a group with many struggles who came together and decided to pull through as a team. Their journey during those hard times inspired us to perform ‘Super’,” says Theo.

Theo, a fan of both Seventeen and BTS, says he is often inspired by the choreographers behind the scenes. One name that stands out is Keone Madrid. “We were introduced to BTS through Keone Madrid,” he shares. The winner of the vocal category was Shylee Preetam from Hyderabad, who delivered a soulful rendition of South Korean singer Ailee’s ‘U & I’.

Marking the 15th year of the contest, Hwang Il Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said, “The contest stands as a symbol of the deep cultural bond between Korea and India. The love for K-pop and Korean culture in India has constantly been growing and I wish the bond between our two countries goes on to become even stronger.”