Kanwar Yatra rush slows Capital down

NEW DELHI: As the annual Kanwar Yatra enters its final stretch, lakhs of saffron-clad pilgrims carrying sacred Ganga water continue to pass through Delhi, leaving the city grappling with chaos, noise and civic disruptions. What is a spiritual journey for many has turned into a daily struggle for residents, as public infrastructure is overwhelmed and basic urban services are stretched thin.

In neighbourhoods across east, central and south Delhi, makeshift camps have been set up on footpaths and sidewalks, many spilling onto busy roads. These camps, often erected without warning, have blocked pedestrian access in several areas, forcing people to walk on the roads amid ongoing traffic.

“The footpaths are completely taken over by the camps,” said Neha Mehra, a schoolteacher in Ashok Vihar. “You have to walk in the middle of the road with vehicles whizzing by. It’s unsafe, especially for children and elderly people.”

Traffic congestion has worsened significantly due to the partial or complete closure of key roads by the Delhi Police. With routes like GT Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and parts of Ring Road restricted to accommodate the pilgrims, daily commutes have become nightmares. Heavy rain have added to the misery, turning narrow lanes into slushy bottlenecks.

“It takes me twice as long to reach work now. The detours are ridiculous and there’s no coordination between traffic police and civic agencies,” said Varun Joshi, a Noida resident. But for many, the most unbearable aspect has been the relentless noise. Loudspeakers mounted on Kanwar vehicles blare devotional songs at all hours, often well past midnight. “Our windows literally rattle,” said Gaurav Bhardwaj, an IT professional. “I have a six-month-old daughter who hasn’t slept properly in days. Even earplugs don’t help.”

Many residents say their complaints to the police about noise violations have gone unanswered. According to police officials, over 200 complaints related to noise and traffic snarls were received in the past weekend alone, with enforcement teams deployed in sensitive zones. But ground-level enforcement remains spotty. Waste accumulation is another major concern. With a sharp increase in footfall along pilgrim routes, garbage, especially plastic bottles, food wrappers, and discarded clothing, has piled up near the camps.