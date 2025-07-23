Kanwar Yatra rush slows Capital down

NEW DELHI: As the annual Kanwar Yatra enters its final stretch, lakhs of saffron-clad pilgrims carrying sacred Ganga water continue to pass through Delhi, leaving the city grappling with chaos, noise and civic disruptions. What is a spiritual journey for many has turned into a daily struggle for residents, as public infrastructure is overwhelmed and basic urban services are stretched thin.
In neighbourhoods across east, central and south Delhi, makeshift camps have been set up on footpaths and sidewalks, many spilling onto busy roads. These camps, often erected without warning, have blocked pedestrian access in several areas, forcing people to walk on the roads amid ongoing traffic.
“The footpaths are completely taken over by the camps,” said Neha Mehra, a schoolteacher in Ashok Vihar. “You have to walk in the middle of the road with vehicles whizzing by. It’s unsafe, especially for children and elderly people.”
Traffic congestion has worsened significantly due to the partial or complete closure of key roads by the Delhi Police. With routes like GT Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and parts of Ring Road restricted to accommodate the pilgrims, daily commutes have become nightmares. Heavy rain have added to the misery, turning narrow lanes into slushy bottlenecks.
“It takes me twice as long to reach work now. The detours are ridiculous and there’s no coordination between traffic police and civic agencies,” said Varun Joshi, a Noida resident. But for many, the most unbearable aspect has been the relentless noise. Loudspeakers mounted on Kanwar vehicles blare devotional songs at all hours, often well past midnight. “Our windows literally rattle,” said Gaurav Bhardwaj, an IT professional. “I have a six-month-old daughter who hasn’t slept properly in days. Even earplugs don’t help.”
Many residents say their complaints to the police about noise violations have gone unanswered. According to police officials, over 200 complaints related to noise and traffic snarls were received in the past weekend alone, with enforcement teams deployed in sensitive zones. But ground-level enforcement remains spotty. Waste accumulation is another major concern. With a sharp increase in footfall along pilgrim routes, garbage, especially plastic bottles, food wrappers, and discarded clothing, has piled up near the camps.
Some areas have reported clogged drains due to the dumping of silt and non-biodegradable waste by pilgrims.
“There’s trash everywhere—on pavements, near bus stops, in public parks,” said Aditya Kapoor, a member of a local RWA. “After last week’s downpour, garbage flowed onto the roads. It’s not just unpleasant, it’s a serious health hazard.” Despite the visible disruptions, authorities have maintained that arrangements are in place. The Delhi Police has deployed hundreds of personnel in affected areas, installed CCTVs at camp locations, and set up pickets to manage the fast-moving ‘Dak Kanwars’.
The Delhi government has also directed municipal officials to monitor sanitation and food safety at camps. But many feel the efforts are either too little or too late. “There should have been a plan to ensure camps are set up in open areas or designated grounds—not on footpaths or road dividers,” said Sunita Rao, a retired teacher in Shastri Park. “Every year it’s the same story. No learning, no accountability.”
Several RWAs across southeast Delhi have begun documenting encroachments and submitting formal complaints to local authorities.
Some have even requested that the Delhi High Court issue guidelines to regulate the Yatra’s urban footprint.
“We respect religious traditions,” said Ritu Singh, an RWA president. She added, “But this kind of unregulated movement is unfair to the rest of the city. Devotion shouldn’t mean distress for others.”