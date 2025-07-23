VPN trail leads to arrest of two Delhi Police sub-inspectors for alleged embezzlement

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police cracked a virtual private network (VPN) trail to arrest two of its sub-inspectors for allegedly embezzling funds from case property in the northeast district, officials said on Tuesday.

Sources said both the accused had travelled to several locations, including Goa, after escaping from the national capital, and later settled in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from where they were nabbed.

According to the police, based on irregularities noticed during the disposal of cases registered at the northeast Delhi Cyber Police Station, three FIRs were registered against the investigating officer posted at the station, who had been missing since 19 March, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, a team was formed, led by Inspector Rahul, SHO of the Cyber Police Station, comprising sub-inspector Nandan Singh, head constables Amit and Rohan, and constable Deepak. The team had been continuously collecting clues through various means.

Initially, the team found cyber fraud involving ₹75 lakh, which was allegedly illicitly transferred through four separate fraudulent transactions by presenting judicial orders obtained through dishonest means, issued on behalf of purported complainants, a senior police officer said.