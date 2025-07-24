BSF jawan robs jewellery shop using toy gun in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old BSF constable was arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop with a toy gun at east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar. He had suffered losses in online gambling. Yadav was posted in the BSF in Fazilka, Punjab. On June 18, a day before the robbery, he was travelling to his native place in MP and had stopped in Delhi to switch trains. It was here that he planned the crime, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. A case was registered on Saturday at Farsh Bazar police station pertaining to robbery at Gurcharan Jeweller, Chhota Bazar, Farsh Bazar.

It was found that the robber had decamped with four gold bracelets and fled after brandishing a pistol-like weapon, a senior police officer said.