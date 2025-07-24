BSF jawan robs jewellery shop using toy gun in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old BSF constable was arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop with a toy gun at east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar. He had suffered losses in online gambling. Yadav was posted in the BSF in Fazilka, Punjab. On June 18, a day before the robbery, he was travelling to his native place in MP and had stopped in Delhi to switch trains. It was here that he planned the crime, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. A case was registered on Saturday at Farsh Bazar police station pertaining to robbery at Gurcharan Jeweller, Chhota Bazar, Farsh Bazar.
It was found that the robber had decamped with four gold bracelets and fled after brandishing a pistol-like weapon, a senior police officer said.
A joint team of Farsh Bazar police station and special staff swung into action and scanned CCTV footage from the area.
Later, police identified the suspect as Gaurav Yadav, a Shivpuri resident. He was nabbed from his residence and two robbed gold bracelets were recovered. Yadav enrolled in BSF in 2023 and passed out his training in May 2025.
During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he developed an addiction to online gambling and consequently lost a significant amount of money. He got leave sanctioned from June 18 and proceeded to his native place. Yadav had to change the train from Delhi and decided to take this drastic step. He bought a toy gun from a shop and then robbed the jewellery shop and fled, the DCP said.