DJB to induct over 100 engineers on deputation to strengthen water infra

NEW DELHI: In a major administrative overhaul, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated the process to appoint more than 100 experienced engineers on deputation to address critical gaps in its technical workforce. This large-scale induction aims to strengthen the capital’s water supply and sewerage systems, which have been impacted in recent years due to staff shortages and infrastructure stress.

Engineers from both Civil and Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) disciplines—including Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, and Assistant Engineers—will be brought in from various government departments and public agencies. The move comes at a crucial time, with monsoon-related challenges and urban water demand at an all-time high.

Calling it a decisive step to ensure timely, efficient, and accountable service delivery, Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said “Water and sewerage projects in Delhi have suffered due to a lack of adequate technical staff. By appointing over 100 engineers on deputation, we are strengthening the backbone of the Delhi Jal Board. With experienced officers on the ground, our projects will be delivered faster, maintenance will be improved, and the people of Delhi will no longer be left to suffer due to systemic inefficiencies.”

Verma emphasised that only engineers with proven track records and relevant expertise will be considered. The deputation process is being conducted in a time-bound and transparent manner to ensure that the engineers can begin contributing without delay.