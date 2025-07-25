Ambedkar University opens PG admissions for non-CUET applicants for 2025-26

NEW DELHI: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has opened a fresh window for postgraduate admissions under the non-CUET category for the 2025-26 academic session.

This initiative allows students who did not take the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) to apply based on their undergraduate marks. The university announced that non-CUET applicants can submit their applications through a separate portal at aud.delhi.gov.in.

Admissions will be considered for remaining seats after CUET-based candidates are selected. The application window for both CUET and non-CUET candidates will remain open from July 24 to July 27.

AUD, a state university under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, currently operates campuses at Kashmere Gate, Karampura, and Lodhi Road.

It is also expanding with two new campuses in Rohini and Dheerpur. The Dheerpur campus, covering 4.95 acres and surrounded by 50 acres of protected wetlands, will accommodate up to 4,500 full-time and 2,000 part-time students in its first phase.

The development, with a Rs 1,199.12 crore budget, is expected to provide 176,000 square meters of built-up space, according to officials.