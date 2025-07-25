As DU UG admissions begin, over 62K students get seat in round 1 allotment

NEW DELHI: The first round of undergraduate admissions at Delhi University concluded on Thursday, with 62,565 candidates confirmed for admission.

Following this, the upgrade window was opened, allowing admitted candidates to reorder their preferences until 4:59 pm on July 25, 2025. The vacant seats as of July 24 were uploaded on the website late Thursday evening. Among the confirmed admissions, 34,014 are female students, and 28,551 are male. Notably, 143 orphaned students have secured admissions, with 77 females and 66 males.

Additionally, 949 single girl children have been admitted, highlighting the university’s commitment to inclusivity.

A senior DU official stated that 16,126 admissions have been frozen, while 43,741 candidates have opted for seat upgrades, taking advantage of the opportunity to secure preferred courses and colleges.

In the first round, DU allocated over 93,000 seats, surpassing its undergraduate seat capacity of approximately 71,000 to account for withdrawals and rejections. The admission process, which began on June 17, 2025, under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), saw the highest-ever number of applications, with over 3.05 lakh candidates signing up. Of these, 2.39 lakh successfully submitted their preferences.

The acceptance window for candidates to confirm their seats will open on July 28, 2025, at 5 pm and will remain open until July 30, 2025, at 4:59 pm. Candidates must accept the seats allotted to them by the deadline.

Additionally, the upgrade option will remain available, subject to seat availability.

This year’s admission process saw a surge in program-college combinations, with B.Com (Hons) emerging as the most preferred course with nearly 19.9 lakh preferences.

Other popular courses include B.Com, B.A. (Hons) English, Political Science, and History. Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, and Miranda House topped the list of most sought-after colleges based on first preference data.

In terms of program distribution, 58.89% of candidates opted for humanities-based programs, 20.89% for commerce, and 20.22% for science. Notably, Zoology emerged as a top choice for the first time, with 12,000 applications.

