Badarpur-Ashram commuters brace for delays as Sarita Vihar flyover shuts for repairs from July 25

NEW DELHI: Traffic on the busy Badarpur-Ashram stretch is set to be disrupted for over two weeks as the Sarita Vihar flyover will undergo urgent repair and rehabilitation work starting July 25, the Delhi Traffic Police announced on Thursday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out the work over a 15-day period, during which one side of the flyover will remain closed to traffic. To maintain vehicular movement in the area, the other half of the carriageway will stay operational.

However, traffic police have advised motorists, especially those travelling from Badarpur Border to Ashram via Mathura Road, to avoid the route and instead use designated alternate corridors. One suggested diversion involves taking MB Road through Pul Prahladpur and Lal Kuan, then turning right onto Maa Anandmai Marg.

From there, commuters should continue via Crown Plaza and Govindpuri, take a right turn towards Modi Mill Flyover, and finally a left to rejoin Mathura Road en route to Ashram. Another option provided by authorities starts at the slip road beside the Sarita Vihar flyover. Drivers should take a left turn onto Okhla Road, then a right at Crown Plaza, and proceed on Maa Anandmai Marg through Govindpuri. After that, the route merges with the previous diversion towards Modi Mill and Mathura Road.

The advisory also noted that movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be restricted from Badarpur to Sarita Vihar flyover on a need basis during the repair window to ease congestion. Emergency vehicles will be allowed but are still encouraged to avoid the flyover due to likely traffic snarls.

Traffic police said the diversions are necessary to ensure public safety and smoother traffic flow while critical structural maintenance is underway. Commuters are urged to plan accordingly and follow traffic updates.

The flyover had been closed off in October last year, but repair work was paused in November as a result of GRAP restrictions on construction.

