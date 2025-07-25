Delhi launches expanded digital health system to ease hospital visits

NEW DELHI: In a big push to digital healthcare, the Delhi government on Thursday unveiled an expanded Health Information Management System (HIMS) that will allow patients to ditch physical queues and book appointments online.

The initiative was launched by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the Secretariat. She also inaugurated 34 Ayushman Mandirs and eight Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The HIMS, based on the NextGen e-Hospital software, integrates Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs, allowing for secure and centralised tracking of patient health data, officials said.

Gupta described the HIMS as a crucial step towards transparency and efficiency in public healthcare. “It’s a huge relief for the people of Delhi, who will no longer have to stand in long queues or run from pillar to post. Everything is going digital,” she said. The system will be linked to ABHA IDs of patients and would store all their health records, relieving them from the hassle of carrying all reports while visiting doctors.

“The health data of every patient will now be digitally recorded, making it easier for doctors to provide continued and effective treatment. This digital platform will connect hospitals, doctors and patients on one network,” Gupta said. Over 93 lakh ABHA IDs have already been generated in Delhi, she added.