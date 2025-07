DU rolls out strict anti-ragging rules for new session

NEW DELHI: As the University of Delhi prepares for the 2025-26 academic session starting August 1, the Proctor’s Office has issued new guidelines to ensure a safe, disciplined campus environment.

These measures, aimed at curbing ragging, eve-teasing, and disruptive behaviour, align with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and Supreme Court directives.

In a circular to Deans and Provosts, the Proctor emphasized adherence to UGC’s 2009 anti-ragging regulations.

Key steps include forming anti-ragging committees and squads, conducting awareness campaigns through posters and e-resources, and setting up visible complaint mechanisms.

Colleges must also hold orientation sessions to inform students about anti-ragging policies. Additionally, students and guardians are required to submit anti-ragging undertakings via the UGC portal.