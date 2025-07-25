Mere friendship with girl doesn't give man right to have sex without consent: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said mere friendship with a girl doesn't give a man right to have sex with her without consent and dismissed a man's bail plea accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Justice Girish Kathpalia rejected the man's claim of having consensual relations with the girl pointing out that even consent was not lawful when it comes to a minor.

"Merely because a girl befriends a boy, the latter cannot be given liberty to indulge into sexual intercourse with her without her consent. Further, even the consent would not be lawful in the present case because the prosecutrix was minor in age," the order held on July 24.

The court underlined the girl's specific allegations in the FIR and her testimony about the man's repeated sexual assault despite her protestations.

"I am unable to find it a case of consensual relations merely because in the FIR the prosecutrix stated that the accused/applicant with his sweet talk befriended her," the order said.