RML Hospital bans entry of pharma reps over unauthorised access, patient safety concerns

NEW DELHI: Troubled by unregulated access by pharmaceutical representatives, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has banned the entry of medical representatives into its premises. The move follows multiple reports of unauthorised individuals allegedly impersonating hospital staff and roaming freely in OPDs, wards and other areas.

According to a directive issued by the hospital administration, medical representatives were found approaching doctors without prior permission and in some cases, misleading patients while posing as hospital staff. “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that many private personnel including medical representatives who have not been authorized are wandering in the hospital premises and some of them are posing themselves to be the staff of the hospital,” the official note stated.

Hospital officials said such incidents have increased in recent weeks. While pharma firms often contact doctors to promote products, the practice is discouraged in government hospitals unless routed through official channels. The administration advised companies to share scientific updates through online platforms.