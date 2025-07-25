SC to hear plea on end-of-life limit for BS VI-compliant vehicles on July 28

NEW DELHI: The SC on Thursday agreed to hear on July 28 a plea questioning whether BS VI-compliant vehicles should have an end-of-life period of 15 years for petrol variants and 10 years for diesel—treating them on par with BS IV norms—in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, agreed to hear the matter after a counsel mentioned it for urgent listing.

The petitioner’s lawyer submitted that the government cannot override the court’s earlier directions on pollution control. “The government cannot alter the limits already set by the apex court for curbing vehicular emissions to check pollution in Delhi,” the counsel said.

The application filed in the top court sought relief for BS VI-compliant vehicles, arguing that these newer-generation models adhere to stricter emission norms and should not be subject to the existing limits of 15 years for petrol and 10 years for diesel vehicles in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The petitioner contended that since the timeline for phasing out older vehicles was previously fixed by the apex court, any modification must come through judicial review.

“The government cannot unilaterally alter the policy,” the plea stated, citing existing orders from the SC and NGT concerning air quality control and vehicular pollution. The petitioner urged the court to examine whether a distinction can be made in policy for BS VI-compliant vehicles, and if the current vehicular age bans require review in light of advancements in automotive technology and emission control systems.

Notably, in the backdrop of this petition, it is significant to mention that in 2015, the NGT had ordered a blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR, as a pollution control measure.

Plea to mandate 6 airbags in passenger vehicles junked

The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order dismissed a petitition to ensure installation of six airbags in passenger vehicles and said the matter was exclusively within the policy domain. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told the petitioner to make a representation to the government.