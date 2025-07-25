Six-month traffic curbs near Gole Market as NDMC begins major redevelopment

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the national capital should brace for significant traffic disruptions around Gole Market for the next six months, starting July 25, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) begins a major conservation and redevelopment project. The ambitious project involves the restoration of the historic Gole Market building, with plans to transform it into a museum.
Additionally, the project includes infrastructure upgrades such as the construction of a subway and a service block. Due to the scale of the work, traffic restrictions will be enforced to facilitate the smooth execution of the project.
According to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement between the roundabout at Gole Market and Bhai Veer Singh Marg will be restricted in both directions. However, Bhai Veer Singh Marg will remain accessible through alternate routes via Kali Bari Marg, R/A GPO, and designated service lanes.
Several alternate routes have been suggested to minimise disruptions. Vehicles travelling from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Outer Connaught Circle) must take a right turn at the Gole Market roundabout and continue along Peshwa Road or R.K. Ashram Marg. Motorists coming from Mandir Marg toward R/A GPO via Gole Market roundabout are advised to use Kali Bari Marg instead.
Heavy vehicles are directed to use Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road via R/A Talkatora.
Similarly, traffic moving from R.K. Ashram Marg toward R/A GPO should take Panchkuian Marg, Bangla Lane, or Peshwa Road. Strict no-parking zones have been designated around the Gole Market roundabout and Udyan Marg. Only designated parking areas will be allowed; violators will face towing and prosecution.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is also evaluating temporary bus route adjustments to reduce inconvenience for public transport users.
Commuters are strongly urged to use public transport and avoid the affected stretch. Those heading to major transit points like IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, and ISBT terminals are advised to plan ahead to avoid delays.
Additional diversions may be implemented based on construction progress and real-time ground conditions. The restoration project began in October 2023, after the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the NDMC to complete it by July 2025.
The Gole Market, to be transformed into the ‘Veerangana’ museum, is expected to open to the public on Independence Day, August 15, 2025.
Gole Market built in 1921 by British architect
Commissioned in 1921 by British architect Edwin Lutyens, Gole Market is one of New Delhi’s oldest colonial-era markets and holds significant architectural and historical value. Situated within a kilometre of Connaught Place, it lies at the intersection of key roads including Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, and Ramakrishna Mission Marg.