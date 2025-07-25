Six-month traffic curbs near Gole Market as NDMC begins major redevelopment

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the national capital should brace for significant traffic disruptions around Gole Market for the next six months, starting July 25, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) begins a major conservation and redevelopment project. The ambitious project involves the restoration of the historic Gole Market building, with plans to transform it into a museum.

Additionally, the project includes infrastructure upgrades such as the construction of a subway and a service block. Due to the scale of the work, traffic restrictions will be enforced to facilitate the smooth execution of the project.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement between the roundabout at Gole Market and Bhai Veer Singh Marg will be restricted in both directions. However, Bhai Veer Singh Marg will remain accessible through alternate routes via Kali Bari Marg, R/A GPO, and designated service lanes.

Several alternate routes have been suggested to minimise disruptions. Vehicles travelling from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Outer Connaught Circle) must take a right turn at the Gole Market roundabout and continue along Peshwa Road or R.K. Ashram Marg. Motorists coming from Mandir Marg toward R/A GPO via Gole Market roundabout are advised to use Kali Bari Marg instead.

Heavy vehicles are directed to use Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road via R/A Talkatora.