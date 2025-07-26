Harmandeep’s Begumpura is a utopia in ink

Artist Harmandeep Keerti was inspired by the 15th-century saint-poet Guru Ravidas’s idea of a sorrow-free city.

In Guru Ravidas’s teachings, Begumpura is an ideal city without sorrow or pain, where there’s no discrimination or injustice. Taking notes from the same, Keerti paints peaceful nature, and a place which is just perfect.

Keerti’s 28 detailed works based on plein-air observations from his hometown of Saharanpur are on display at Triveni Art Gallery in New Delhi. One can notice the immense patience that went into making each artwork. The drawings, many of them built over months, show trees, shoots, and leaves across different seasons. “Every leaf in nature has its own space to be,” says the artist. “And so does every line in a drawing.”

Keerti spent over six years developing the idea of Begumpura, not only as a “utopia", but as a state of mind. “For me, it’s a place of inward peace, stillness, and dignity,” he explains. “It’s not just about escaping sorrow, but about imagining a world without hierarchy, noise, or haste.”