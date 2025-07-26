Jay Panelia on letting go of Jay Pei, making electronic music that feels human

Before Jay Panelia reclaimed his name, he was Jay Pei — a young boy from Rajkot with shelves of cassettes and vinyl, a love for music, and an obsession with DJing. “Back in school, as a teenager who wanted to do music, everyone called me Jay Pei. I just kept the name,” he says. “As I learned things, I started figuring out music and performance, but I had never really thought about what my artistry is or who I am as a person.”

Recently performing at Delhi’s OddBird Theatre, the Gujarat-born artist is swiftly etching his name into the city’s electronic music scene with his signature blend of emotive beats and introspective soundscapes. At the show, he played tracks from his debut album Nothing and All At Once, while teasing unreleased material from his upcoming record, offering listeners a glimpse of what’s next.