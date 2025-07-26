NGT pulls up MCD over failure to clean Aya Nagar pond, seeks affidavit from commissioner

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has come down heavily on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to clean and restore a severely polluted pond in Aya Nagar, South Delhi, despite repeated directions and inspections by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Tribunal has now directed the MCD Commissioner to file an affidavit within four weeks explaining the prolonged inaction.

The case was triggered by multiple inspection reports filed by the DPCC, which highlighted the alarming condition of the pond. The most recent report, submitted on June 11, 2025, following an inspection on May 13, noted that the pond remained filled with plastic waste, garbage, and sewage.

Geo-tagged photos submitted by the DPCC confirmed dumping of waste along the pond’s periphery, with the garbage ultimately contaminating the water. The area also emitted a strong foul smell, indicating the presence of untreated sewage. Crucially, water samples collected during the inspection failed to meet the prescribed standards for Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Total Coliform levels, confirming high levels of contamination.

“The above report of DPCC was filed on or about June 11, 2025. Thereafter, more than one and a half months have passed, but MCD has not filed any response to the status noted in the report,” observed the Tribunal, pulling up the civic body for its “complete failure” to comply with its earlier orders and to take necessary remediation steps. The issue dates back to November 2023, when the NGT had first directed the DPCC to inspect the pond and initiate remedial measures.

A follow-up inspection in February 2024 had already revealed rampant pollution, including the dumping of plastic, washing of cattle nearby, and direct discharge of sewage into the water body due to lack of a functional sewerage system. Despite notices issued in August 2024 and a series of directions over the months, the MCD has remained largely non-responsive, according to the Tribunal’s records.

In its latest order, the NGT said: “We require the Commissioner, MCD to file an affidavit disclosing the reasons for not taking steps to keep the pond clean and failing to restore the pond and not complying with the orders of the Tribunal.” The next hearing is scheduled for August 25, 2025. Environmental activists have called the situation a reflection of civic apathy.

