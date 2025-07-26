Rainy day Ramen fix: OKO's festival brings the best of Asia's flavors to one table

As monsoon broods over the skies, OKO at The LaLiT New Delhi, known for its authentic Chinese, Japanese, and Thai offerings, is now tapping into the rainy mood with a dedicated Ramen Festival, thoughtfully curated by chef de cuisine Manish Prasad Sharma. “We’ve gone for a fusion style,” says chef Sharma about the inspirations behind the curation. “China has seven different ramen styles. The Cantonese ramen, for example, is mildly spicy. Beijing’s is spicier. Hong Kong has its own version — it changes from region to region.”

We sit under warm lights, antique statues lining the walls — from chairperson Jyotsna Suri’s art collection from her travels in the ’80s — as the slow guzheng tune hums in the background. A warm cup of jasmine tea welcomes us. Our meal begins with a tarty pomelo salad tossed with crunchy peanuts and cashews, and a tangy dressing of tamarind and chilli paste — a perfect start, balancing texture and citrusy zing.