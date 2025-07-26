The Lion’s Last Roar

“More than seventy-five years after Brigadier Mohammed Usman sacrificed his life for India, there are only a few people around who have met him.” This line opens Chapter 3 of the book, The Lion Of Naushera: The Life and Times of Brigadier Mohammed Usman (Bloomsbury), written by authors and journalists Ziya Us Salam and Anand Mishra. The man who once led Indian troops in Kashmir against the kabailis backed by Pakistan in 1947, is now just a name known to military historians.

The Bibipur house in Azamgarh, which Usman’s father built in around 1929-30, was constructed out of raw material from Benares and Ghazipur, while the other items like tiles and chandeliers, were imported from Europe. Born on July 15, 1912, Usman grew up in an orthodox household, where he and his brothers were “not known to come in front of their father without wearing a cap”. Usman was always respectful towards his elders, and after joining the army, he became a hero to his younger brothers.

The authors describe Usman as a man of fine values and a “good athlete”, who was fond of cricket and hockey.

“He was a hero, and heroes deserve to be remembered,” says co-author Salam. “The Army still pays him respect every year, but civil society hasn’t celebrated him the way it should have. Through this book, we tried to repay some of the debt we owe him.”