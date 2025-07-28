New policy for cleaner, less congested Delhi soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is gearing up to launch its Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, with the draft already outlining measures that will not only decongest the city but also reduce pollution and improve trade efficiency.

The government is exploring dedicated logistics hubs, green freight corridors, and technology-driven solutions—initiatives that promise to ease traffic, cut emissions, and boost the ease of doing business. Delhi currently handles 10 lakh tonnes of freight per day through 1.93 lakh vehicles, 21% of which is pass-through traffic. The largest share is carried by trucks transporting building materials (4,132 vehicles/day), textiles (3,995), fruits and vegetables (2,569), and food products (2,468), while even pharmaceuticals (559) and automobiles (588) contribute to congestion. Without proper warehousing zones, these vehicles enter city interiors, clogging major routes and worsening pollution.

Industries Minister MS Sirsa said, “The draft policy proposes relocating warehouses to the periphery, consolidating freight at modern UCLDCs, and shifting last-mile deliveries to electric and CNG vehicles. These measures will cut vehicular emissions and reduce congestion at hotspots like Azadpur, Ghazipur, Naraina, and Karol Bagh, delivering a significant win for air quality”.

The upcoming policy is structured around 16 key action points, which collectively aim to overhaul Delhi’s logistics landscape. Among the initiatives are 24/7 operations for logistics parks through amendments to the Model Shops Act.