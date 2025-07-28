Rainwater management: Minto miracle, Delhi mess

The national capital witnessed several rounds of relentless rains last week that threw life out of gear. Roads caved in, underpasses were flooded, and traffic snarls turned 20-minute commutes into three-hour nightmares.

The heavy rains that lashed the city were yet another reminder of the city’s longstanding struggle with monsoon preparedness. Pothole-ridden roads, poorly maintained drainage systems and ageing infrastructure once again combined to produce scenes of urban paralysis. In multiple areas across the Capital, roads collapsed. Underpasses in several parts of the city quickly filled with rainwater. Social media sites were flooded with images and videos of waterlogged streets, floating vehicles, stranded buses and frustrated commuters passing through knee-deep water. The downpour laid bare the Capital’s inadequate drainage network and lack of urban planning.

Water gushed into houses and shops in South Delhi’s Saket, Malviya Nagar and Greater Kailash. The situation was not very different in North Delhi’s Burari and Civil Lines or Patparganj and Mayur Vihar in the eastern part of the city, which all reported flooding. Western parts of the Capital, namely Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar and Punjabi Bagh, also faced severe traffic congestion, thanks to the accumulation of water. Several main roads and arterial routes, including segments of the Ring Road and the Outer Ring Road, were partially submerged, severely affecting both public and private transport systems.

It was not just motorists that bore the brunt of nature’s fury. Though Metro services were unaffected, severe waterlogging on roads and entry points hindered access to the subway stations. Several DTC buses were rerouted or delayed as waterlogging in underpasses and road collapses made normal routes unsafe or impassable.

The widespread disruption put civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a tight spot. However, amid all the chaos, there was one thing that stood out. The infamous Minto Bridge underpass—once a perennial symbol of monsoon misery—did not see any waterlogging this time. It begs the question: If it’s possible to fix that underpass, why can’t measures be taken to stem the issue in the rest of the city?