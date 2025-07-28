Will ensure rehabilitation of slum dwellers, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday assured slum residents that the government would ensure proper rehabilitation for all eligible families affected by clearance drives, as she reiterated the Rs 700 crore allocation in the budget for the development and resettlement of slum settlements.

She visited the Faatak wali jhuggi near the railway crossing in Shalimar Bagh, which is set to be cleared as part of a railway expansion project at Azadpur station. Speaking to residents there, she said, “When a crisis came upon you, I came to meet you because the Delhi government is not in favour of removing slums without reason.” She reiterated that any clearance would be accompanied by housing arrangements.

Gupta criticised Aam Aadmi Party and Congress governments for neglecting slums over the past four decades. “They only saw slum dwellers as vote banks and did nothing for their development. In fact, they contributed to the geographical chaos of the city,” she said.