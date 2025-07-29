2-wheeler rider hit by DTC bus, dies in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near the Anand Vihar bus depot in east Delhi on Monday, a senior police officer said.

“A call regarding the accident was received at the Madhu Vihar police station, following which a team was rushed to the spot on Swami Vivekanand Marg, near Telco T-point, and found the damaged bike and the bus,” a senior police officer said.

The victim was identified as Mayank Khurana, a resident of Ram Nagar Extension, Chandan Nagar in Krishna Nagar. He was an employee of a private company and got married recently, police said.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the DTC bus was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and it hit the two-wheeler. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the man’s death on the spot,” the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Madhu Vihar police station. Further investigation is in progress. The body was handed over to the victim’s family after post-mortem, police added.