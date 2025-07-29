33 CM Shri schools to hold admission tests, 50% seats reserved for govt students

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Delhi government has announced that 33 CM Shri Schools across the city will conduct admission tests for Classes VI, VII, and VIII for the academic session 2025–26. The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines for the entrance examination, which aims to identify meritorious students for entry into these model schools.

These schools, designated as “specified category” under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, are envisioned as model institutions equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern pedagogical practices aligned with NEP 2020, CBSE, and NCERT norms.

The admission process is aimed at ensuring transparency and merit-based selection, with a special focus on high-performing and deserving students. Notably, 50% of the available seats will be reserved for students currently enrolled in Delhi government-run schools, including MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and government-aided schools.

Only Delhi residents currently studying in Classes V, VI, and VII in recognised schools are eligible to apply for Classes VI, VII, and VIII, respectively. A relaxation of 5% in eligibility marks will be offered to students belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) and children with special needs (CWSN), as per DoE policy.

Results will be declared on September 10, and the admission process will be completed by September 15. The examination will be an OMR-based objective test, bilingual in nature, without negative marking.

Applications to be open till August 15

The online application window will remain open till August 15, with admit cards to be issued from August 23 onwards. The entrance test is scheduled for August 30.