ACB probe into construction of Barapullah Phase-3 ordered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday ordered a vigilance inquiry into alleged “irregularities” in the construction of the Barapullah phase-3 elevated corridor. “The irregularities in the project and the payment of `175 crore to the contractor should be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB),” a government statement said.

CM Rekha Gupta headed an expenditure finance committee meeting along with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, where the decision was taken for an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into the matter.

Gupta further alleged “corruption” by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government in the matter of delayed completion of the flyover.

According to the government, the elevated road was scheduled for completion in October 2017 but was repeatedly delayed, and eventually the matter went into arbitration.

“The ruling government favoured the contractor with an award of Rs 120 crore. When the payment was withheld, the company approached the high court, which in May 2023 ordered the PWD to pay Rs 175 crore, including interest and GST. The sum was subsequently paid during the tenure of then-PWD minister Atishi,” the government said.