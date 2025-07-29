Monsoon tragedies and how to fix them

With the pitter-patter of rain, the parched earth gives off an intoxicating fragrance beyond description. Alongwith this arises the yearning for spicy food—but its effect on the skin and the hair in this season is disastrous. Here are different natural remedies to deal with the problem.
For sticky skin, take 200ml of rose water, 1tsp camphor and 1tsp dried mint powder. Pound the camphor until it becomes fine and add to the rose water. Stir this together until completely dissolved and add the mint powder. Use this tonic to wipe your skin two to three times a day.
For blackheads and whiteheads, make the following exfoliator: 50 g red masoor lentil powder, 50 g oatmeal, 50 g orange peel powder. Mix all and store in an airtight container. Take a teaspoon at a time and add the rose water for a smooth thick paste. Apply this on the skin and leave on till semi dry. At this stage, dab with water and scrub off in a rotating manner. Wash the face with ice cold water and pat dry.
Open pores
Open pores can be troublesome. They are also vents of bacterial build up on the epidermal layer leading to pimple and acne. Rub frozen tomato halves onto clean skin daily. This will help close the pores as tomatoes are acidic in nature. Acne and pimples can be tackled with this face mask-
2 tsp Fuller’s Earth
3 ground cloves or a pinch of clove powder
2 tsb fresh neem paste
Rose water
Mix all the ingredients together and apply onto a clean skin. When completely dry, wash with cold water.
Hair Fall
I would suggest that you use the following hair mask after oiling your hair with a good quality mahabhringraj oil-
5 tsp neem paste
5 tsp hibiscus leaves paste
5 hibiscus flowers’ paste
2 tsp each of amla, reetha, shikakai and triphala powder
2 eggs
Mix this well together and apply from the root of the hair to the ends like henna and cover hair with a shower cap.
Leave in for about 45 minutes and wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo.
Limp or Lifeless Hair
Use this simple hair wash and watch the hair come to life and shine in minutes!
Half a cup of fullers earth
Half a cup of strained tea water
Half a cup of stale beer
The juice of two lemons
Mix all the ingredients to a smooth paste. You can add some more beer if the consistency is still too thick and wash your hair with this concoction. Rinse well with water.
Frizzy hair
Use smoothening hair masks and leave in the conditioner made with natural ingredients to improve and cure this problem. Take salad mayo and apply it as a hair mask. This should be left in for about 40 minutes and shampooed out with a mild herbal shampoo. Along with this, take 200ml of water and add a tsp of honey. Use this as an after shampoo leave in conditioner and let the hair dry naturally and brush while the hair is semi dry.
