Month-long cleanliness drive ahead of Independence Day

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will roll out a month-long cleanliness drive themed “Swachhta se Swatantrata tak” from August 1 as part of Independence Day celebrations, aiming to promote civic responsibility, environmental awareness, and citizen engagement.

It includes cleanliness and beautification drives, cultural programmes, and community outreach. Activities will span schools, markets, religious places, colonies, and government buildings. Departments have been assigned specific roles to ensure coordinated efforts during the drive.

The Health Department will lead sanitation drives in crowded locations such as JJ clusters and temples while Civil Engineering Department will oversee cleaning of lakes, pavement repairs, and beautification of monuments and flyovers.