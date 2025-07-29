OPDs full with Hepatitis A, E cases as monsoon picks pace

NEW DELHI: With the onset of monsoon, Delhi-NCR is witnessing a worrying rise in the number of hepatitis A and E cases. Hospitals have reported a sharp rise in OPD consultations for jaundice, abdominal pain and vomiting with cases rising 40 per cent of disease burden there.

Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, head of the department of HPB and liver transplantation at the BLK-Max Hospital, said, “In our OPD, we have seen around 40 per cent increase in acute viral hepatitis cases over the past three weeks alone.

Many of these patients were unaware of the need for hepatitis vaccination, especially those moving from rural to urban settlements. Hepatitis A and E are largely preventable diseases, yet we see a surge every monsoon due to poor awareness and unsafe water consumption.”

Dr Monika Jain, director, department of liver diseases and GI sciences, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute and Action cancer hospital, concurred. “In monsoon, we see around 30 per cent jump in cases,” she said.

The hepatitis A and E viruses, transmitted through contaminated food and water, tend to see seasonal spikes during monsoon due to poor sanitation, waterlogging and compromised hygiene standards.