PWD, MCD fogs 6L houses to contain vector-borne diseases

NEW DELHI: The Public Health Department of the MCD has so far carried out fogging in around 6 lakh houses where mosquito breeding was detected which is more than twice the number recorded last year. It led to 277 dengue cases so far as compared to 284 last year during the same time.

Mayor of Delhi Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that thr MCD is continuously running public awareness campaigns, carrying out meeting with RWAs, market associations, schools, inter-sectoral departments to prevent mosquito breeding.

He stated that public awareness about mosquito-borne diseases and eliminating breeding at the source are important. The MCD has advised the general public to prevent water stagnation, especially during monsoon, in and around their premises, and to cooperate with breeding checkers by allowing them to inspect their houses, lands, and buildings.

Chairperson of the standing committee, Satya Sharma, said that Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, and Kasturba Hospital have been declared as Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals for the treatment of mosquito-borne diseases. With cholera cases increasing, Municipal Corporation of Delhi has increased alertness.