Rekha Bhardwaj's 'Jazbaa' concert: A return to her Delhi roots

You have been vocal about your spiritual journey. What first drew you to the Osho Commune and Sufism?

Vishal (Bhardwaj) worked with R.V. Pandit’s music company. Mr Pandit was an Osho sanyasi, and he released Osho’s discourses on cassette—on jealousy, guilt, conditioning, love, creativity. Vishal would bring those home, and we’d listen.

Slowly, it all started resonating with me. Although I was happy in my life, sometimes there’s a longing, that feeling of quiet melancholy when you watch a sunset. Even in joy, there was a silent quest inside me. A spiritual restlessness. That’s what led me to the Commune and that changed my life.

For me, Sufism isn’t a religion—it’s a path of the heart. A path toward knowing yourself. In the 23 years since, I feel I’ve come so much closer to who I am. I now know what’s beautiful within me and also what I need to work on. That self-awareness is a gift.

How has that spiritual journey influenced the way you sing and live?

For me singing has always been an offering to the divine. Over the years, that sense of surrender has deepened.

Sufism helped me recognise my jealousy, anger. We all grow up wearing masks. But the meditations helped me accept all of it — my flaws and strengths. I learned to celebrate myself. We carry nothing with us when we die. So, when I sing, it’s my way of expressing gratitude — for life, nature, everything. My music nourishes my inner journey, and my inner journey shapes my music.