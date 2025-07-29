Slum demolitions ignite fierce political storm

NEW DELHI: A series of demolition drives targeting jhuggi-jhopdi (JJ) clusters across the national capital has triggered sharp political confrontations and widespread public concern, as hundreds of families have been displaced with little clarity on their resettlement.

Only this year, authorities have razed informal settlements in areas such as Wazirpur, Jailorwala Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, and Jangpura, citing court orders and environmental concerns. In one of the largest such operations in June, nearly 370 jhuggis were cleared at Madrasi Camp near the Barapullah drain. According to official data, 189 families deemed eligible were shifted to flats in Narela, while 181 were declared ineligible and left without an alternative shelter.

The government has maintained that the demolitions are being carried out in line with legal mandates and only after identifying and rehabilitating eligible residents.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended her administration’s actions, stating that no demolition is taking place without a plan for rehabilitation. She added, the government has allotted Rs 700 crore for the development of slum areas under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ scheme. She visited several affected JJ clusters to assure residents of better housing, sanitation, and road infrastructure in the coming months.

The opposition, however, has not been convinced. AAP leaders have taken to the streets in protest, accusing the BJP-led administration of carrying out “anti-poor” demolitions without adequate safeguards. At a major demonstration at Jantar Mantar last month, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged the BJP was making good on his earlier warning that slums would be bulldozed if the party was elected to power. The AAP supremo warned if demolitions continued, the government “would not survive three years.”